EFCC warns youths on dangers of Cyber Crime

The Ibadan Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Kanu Idagu has advised the youth to desist from cybercrime, warning that it could ruin their lives.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Information and Communication Technology and Social Order’ at the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ibadan, Idagu who was represented by the Head of Economic Governance of the Command, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, David Nkpe, defined cybercrime as any form of illegal act perpetrated by using the internet and other electronic means to obtain money from unsuspecting victims.

He advised the youth to focus on self-development and redirect their energy into positive activities that will benefit them and the society.

“It is better to start humbly and grow steadily than spend time in jail. Be content, work hard and you will definitely get to the top,” he said.

According to him, the EFCC is exploring all avenues to dissuade Nigerians from embracing corrupt practices in order not to dent the country’s reputation. He said the Commission was ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to find ways of encouraging the students to use their youthful energies in a positive manner, adding that there are enormous opportunities through the internet.

He said the youth should realise that cybercrime has effects which could destroy their future.

Kanu expressed dismay that some families openly encourage the criminal activities of their children because of the benefits they derive from such activities and then justify it with the high rate of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.

He assured that the Commission remains steadfast in its determination to reduce cybercrime to the barest minimum in the country.

The Head of Department, E. Nwokocha, a professor, thanked the EFCC for considering the invitation and bringing the practical lessons to bear on the students’ experience.

“This will no doubt serve as warning shots and equip the students to steer clear of these crimes and serve as vanguard for social order,” he said.