Ola Olukoyede, Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has urged students across Nigeria to embrace transparency, accountability, and integrity while shunning corruption and financial crimes.

Olukoyede’s call was made recently when students from Redeemer Private Secondary School visited the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on a study tour.

Represented by Chris Oluka, Head of the Creative Communications Unit, Assistant Commander of the EFCC (ACE I) he emphasised the need for honesty and accountability in all aspects of life.

“Economic and financial crimes sabotage the country’s economy. Be honest, transparent, and always ready to give accounts of your actions,” Oluka told the students.

He further encouraged them to act as ambassadors of integrity, speaking out against corruption among their peers and within their communities.

Also speaking, ACE II Aisha Muhammed, Head of the Enlightenment and Reorientation Unit, explained the EFCC’s mandate and the importance of youth involvement in the fight against corruption.

She urged them to report any suspicious financial crimes around them, reinforcing the slogan, “See something, say something.”

Similarly, Inspector of the EFCC and cybercrime officer, IE Eniola Kayode, cautioned the students about the dangers of cybercrime, warning them to be vigilant while using the internet and social media.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the EFCC’s Kaduna Zonal Directorate has arrested 14 individuals suspected of engaging in internet fraud.

The suspects were apprehended on Saturday in the K-Vom and Rayfield areas of Jos, Plateau State, following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

Items recovered during the operation included five laptops, 13 mobile phones, and two power banks.

The EFCC confirmed in a statement by Dele Oyewale, on Monday that the suspects would be charged to Court upon the conclusion of investigations.

