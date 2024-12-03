EFCC, Sowore at loggerheads over unnamed owner of 753 forfeited duplexes

A major dispute has erupted between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and activist Omoyele Sowore over a massive property seizure in Abuja, Nigeria.

The EFCC recently announced it had secured a court order to forfeit an extensive estate containing 753 duplex units, which they claim belonged to an unnamed former government official. This is reportedly the largest asset recovery in the commission’s history since its establishment in 2003.

Sowore, a former presidential candidate, harshly criticized the EFCC for not revealing the identity of the property’s owner. He accused the agency of protecting “big thieves” and doing public relations work for criminals. In a social media post, he contrasted this with how the EFCC typically handles cases involving smaller criminals, suggesting they quickly publicize those individuals’ names.

The EFCC strongly defended its actions, arguing that its approach is legally sound. The agency’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, explained that they cannot disclose the owner’s name because the criminal investigation is still ongoing. He emphasized that the legal proceeding was a civil action against the property itself, not a specific individual.

Oyewale stated that the forfeiture was based on “actionable intelligence” and followed legal guidelines. The company initially linked to the property had denied ownership, which prompted the EFCC to seek a court order. Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court granted this order on December 2, 2024.

The EFCC expressed disappointment in Sowore’s criticism, calling it “unacceptable and grossly un-charitable.” They argued that instead of criticizing their efforts, citizens should focus on addressing systemic corruption that allows such large-scale misappropriation of assets.

The seized estate is located in the Lokogoma District of Abuja and covers approximately 150,500 square meters. The EFCC maintains that its goal is to continue safeguarding Nigeria’s financial space and combating corruption.

