The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it secured 4,111 convictions and recovered over N365.4 billion in 2024. This was as it reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism and integrity in Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight, following a three-day management retreat held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The retreat, which concluded on Saturday, March 15, 2025, provided a platform for a critical review of the commission’s 2024 performance, strategic direction, and operational restructuring.

Reviewing the agency’s achievements, Ola Olukoyede, EFCC Chairman, attributed these milestones to the dedication, discipline, and hard work of EFCC personnel, urging them to sustain their commitment to surpass these records in 2025.

Speaking on the retreat’s theme, “EFCC: The Journey So Far, Ensuring Professionalism and Integrity,” Olukoyede emphasized that integrity remains a fragile yet vital asset for the commission.

“Professionalism and integrity are key to the EFCC’s future relevance and effectiveness. We must carefully nurture and safeguard them to maintain public trust and respect,” he stated.

He further assured that the agency is building a workforce of honest, motivated, and highly effective professionals. The retreat also featured expert presentations, including a lecture by Tonnie Iredia (Professor) on “The Role of Personnel in Information Management and Public Perception of the EFCC.”

He noted that public skepticism about the commission’s work often stems from deliberate misinformation and distortion. Iredia commended Olukoyede’s leadership, calling for greater public involvement in the anti-graft fight.

Femi Falana, a renowned legal expert, reflected on the EFCC’s evolution and affirmed its critical role in Nigeria’s governance.

He praised the commission’s resilience despite challenges, particularly judicial bottlenecks, and assured that legal obstacles hindering its operations would be addressed.

According to a statement by Dele Oyewale, EFCC Spokesman, the retreat also highlighted key initiatives, including digital transformation, procurement of cutting-edge technology, enhanced staff welfare, and strengthening the EFCC’s brand equity.

Olukoyede expressed confidence in the commission’s progress, stating, “In another six months, we will deliver a brand-new EFCC in Nigeria.”

Share