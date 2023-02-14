EFCC says those under probe behind call for Bawa’s sack

Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said on Tuesday that those under probe by the commission were orchestrating the call for his sack.

Bawa said at a news conference in Abuja in reaction to what he termed “sponsored campaign of calumny against him by a civil society organisation.”

Bawa, who spoke through Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC’s image maker, said he would not be distracted by the antics of the group.

According to him, the group has through press conferences and street protests called for his sack over alleged disobedience of court orders. He said that the campaign of calumny would fail and urged the public to disregard the group.

“Contrary to these claims, the EFCC wishes to alert the public that this group has no interest in the fight against corruption. Their allusion to disobedience of court orders by the EFCC chairman is an alibi to manipulate facts around judicial pronouncements and processes to pitch the public against the commission.

“Information available to the commission indicates that the group is sponsored by persons under investigation by the commission.

“And have been mobilised and mandated by their paymaster to embarrass the person of the chairman through choreographed street protests across the country, until he is removed from office,” he said.

Bawa explained that the group found its voice after the EFCC launched an investigation into the mindless looting of the treasury of one of the states in the country.

The EFCC boss said the same group had shouted that the commission lacked the power to investigate the theft of the state’s resources.

“EFCC appeals to the public to disregard the campaign by this group as they do not represent the genuine interest of millions of Nigerians who are desirous of seeing progress in the fight against corruption.

“We want to assure Nigerians that the EFCC will not be distracted by this campaign of calumny as we believe that this agenda will fail.

“It is also important to reassure Nigerians and all stakeholders that the commission has never, and will not take any step to undermine the judiciary.