EFCC recovers 753-Unit Estate in landmark asset forfeiture case, hides identity of ex-govt official

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the largest asset recovery in its history—a 753-unit estate located in Abuja’s Lokogoma District. The estate, occupying 150,500 square meters, was forfeited to the Federal Government following a ruling by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie on December 2, 2024.

According to a statement by Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, the property is linked to a former senior government official under investigation. The estate, situated on Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, was previously placed under interim forfeiture by the court on November 1, 2024.

Justice Onwuegbuzie ruled that the respondent failed to provide sufficient cause to retain ownership of the property, which was suspected to have been acquired using proceeds of unlawful activities. Oyewale stated, “The forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government by a former top brass of the government was pursuant to EFCC’s mandate and policy directive of ensuring that the corrupt and fraudulent do not enjoy the proceeds of their unlawful activities.”

The EFCC relied on Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006, alongside Section 44 (2) B of the 1999 Constitution, to make its case. The forfeiture serves as a critical step in preventing individuals under investigation from benefiting from the proceeds of corruption.

The commission emphasized that the government official responsible for constructing the estate is currently under investigation. “The forfeiture of the asset is an important modality of depriving the suspect of the proceeds of the crime,” Oyewale added.

