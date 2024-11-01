EFCC probes five bank executives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that it is investigating bank executives for various offenses, as part of its ongoing efforts to combat financial crimes in Nigeria.

Wilson Uwajaren, the Director of Public Affairs for the commission, Thursday, revealed that five bank executives are currently serving jail sentences in custodial facilities across the country.

While he did not disclose the identities of those under investigation, Uwajaren emphasised that the banking sector has not escaped scrutiny over the past year.

“It’s just for us to look back and realize that EFCC has never shifted focus from any sector. Between 2009 and 2011, at least five bank executives faced investigations and subsequently served time.There are still some that are under investigation”, Uwajaren stated.

He also stressed that bank managing directors are not immune to the EFCC’s inquiries.

Uwajaren further revealed that the agency is currently monitoring approximately 140 bank accounts as part of its investigative efforts.

“It takes time to look into and get the required information,” he said, underscoring the commission’s dedication to conducting thorough investigations.

According to him, the EFCC’s Special Task Force operates across all 14 zonal directorates and the headquarters, focusing on enforcing laws against currency mutilation and the dollarization of the economy.

“This initiative has significantly altered how Nigerians handle the Naira, with instances of Naira abuse at social events now largely diminished”, he added.

He also stated that the task force has secured over 35 convictions related to Naira abuse, with notable cases including Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky and Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, a Nollywood actress who each received six-month prison sentences.

Uwajaren recalled that another high-profile individual, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest had his charges compounded and was fined.

In addition to protecting the national currency from misuse, the Special Task Force, he said, aims to safeguard the economy from leakages, foreign exchange distortions, and instability.

“The team has also curtailed demands for payments in dollars from businesses, schools, and individuals throughout the country”, he mentioned.

