EFCC, NAPTIP partner to combat money laundering, human trafficking

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have announced plans to deepen their collaboration in the fight against money laundering and human trafficking in Nigeria.

Speaking at a recent meeting at the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja, Ola Olukoyede, the executive chairman of the EFCC, highlighted the strong link between human trafficking and money laundering. He stressed the necessity of joint efforts to combat these intertwined crimes more effectively.

“There is a strong nexus between human trafficking and money laundering. Wherever human trafficking takes place, there will be money laundering, so that makes it necessary for us to work together,” Olukoyede stated.

He assured NAPTIP of the EFCC’s full support and commitment to strengthening their relationship for optimal outcomes. Emphasising the importance of this partnership, he noted that NAPTIP’s role is crucial for Nigeria’s economic development and maintaining a positive international image.

“Even though there’s an existing relationship, the essence of enhanced collaboration is strengthening it and taking it to a higher level. So, we will always be willing to collaborate with you, especially in areas like joint investigation, public awareness, resource mobilisation, and manpower development as you have requested,” he added.

During the visit, Binta Bello Adamu, NAPTIP’s director-general, outlined key areas for collaboration, including joint investigations, cybercrime and online trafficking investigations, intelligence sharing, capacity building, and public awareness. She emphasised the need for a united front to combat the complexities of human trafficking and related financial crimes.

“The key points for this visit today are to seek collaboration on joint investigation, cybercrime and online trafficking investigation because this kind of crime involves a lot of finances, intelligence sharing, and capacity building, public awareness, and resource mobilisation. I need all the support that will make us succeed in this fight so as to curtail the menace of human trafficking and violence against persons to the barest minimum,” Bello said.

She also acknowledged the existing close relationship between NAPTIP and the EFCC, citing past successes achieved through their collaboration.

She recalled a 2022 landmark conviction of a transnational human trafficking syndicate operating between Nigeria and European countries, made possible through their partnership.

Previous joint efforts have led to other significant achievements, including the 2021 rescue of 500 trafficking victims from Libya, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as a 2020 operation that resulted in the arrest of several traffickers and the recovery of over N100 million in illicit funds.

The strengthened alliance between the EFCC and NAPTIP aims to enhance the fight against money laundering and human trafficking in Nigeria, promising increased effectiveness through joint investigations, intelligence sharing, and a comprehensive approach to these critical issues.

