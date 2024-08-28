EFCC heaps rare commendations on new NDDC

L-R: NDDC CEO, Samuel Ogbuku with EFCC boss, Ola Olukoyede.

In what looks like a rare commendation from the most unexpected quarters, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has won plaudits from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), an outfit said to have pelted the Commission in the past with painful policy stripes.

Ola Olukoyede, head of the anti-corruption agency, commended the NDDC, saying the Commission has refined its processes to uphold the principles of probity. This is as the head of the agency stressed the need to uphold transparency and accountability in the conduct of affairs in the country.

The EFCC boss spoke when a delegation of the NDDC management, led by its Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, paid him a courtesy visit at the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja.

Olukoyede said that he was impressed by the “Rewind to Rebirth” initiative of the Commission.

Read also: Why we are committing crime proceeds to support education, infrastructure EFCC

He declared: “The five minutes of interaction with the MD left me with a different perception of NDDC. Maybe, we will begin to see an NDDC that is a symbol of pride, accountability, transparency and able to deliver on its mandate.

“From his presentation, you can see that he is somebody that is ready to bring a change, and that is the exact thing that we stand for in EFCC.”

Olukoyede called for probity saying: “Always have it at the back of your mind that while you are on this side today, you might be on the other side tomorrow.

“You can protect certain things today, but if you leave, you will discover that the person closest to you, maybe someone who benefitted from you, would be the one to expose you.”

Olukoyede further said: “Fundamentally, Nigerians are good people. The only problem that we have is the system that we operate; a system that allows fraud to flourish.

“But if you take the same Nigerian who is corrupt in our system to an environment with strict regulatory compliance and structures, you will discover that he will behave.”

“We are moving forward because somebody has to do this job and we will do it and deliver. I told Nigerians upon my assumption of office that we are going to use the instrumentality of the anti-corruption fight to build the economy and ensure good governance.”

Assuring that the EFCC would continue to assist the NDDC to achieve its mandate, he said: “We have been working with you to make recoveries; we will continue to do more.

Read also: FCCPC, EFCC strengthen alliance to safeguard consumers

“The collaboration is something we need to take to the next level, and with what you have put on the table I think we are ready to work with you to strengthen your systems and processes and to take the NDDC to the next level.”

Speaking earlier, the NDDC Chief Executive Officer explained that the visit to EFCC headquarters was in appreciation of the financial recoveries the Commission made on behalf of the NDDC, which he said had helped in developing the Niger Delta region.

He said the NDDC was investing the recovered loots wisely and invited the Commission to come see the evidence. He explained how they did it.

He said the EFCC should lend some view on the corporate governance performances and SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) being designed.