EFCC chair accuses lawyers of aiding illicit financial flows

Ola Olukoyede, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has accused some legal practitioners of colluding in financial frauds and illicit financial flows, enabling corrupt practices to thrive in Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening of the sixth Annual Criminal Law Review Conference in Abuja, Olukoyede described lawyers’ involvement in transferring massive funds to offshore accounts in tax havens as a major concern for the anti-graft agency.

He highlighted that some legal professionals prioritize personal gains over national interest, citing high-profile cases such as the P&ID scam, the Mambilla Power Project, and the Sunrise power plant controversies as examples of how lawyers aid dubious foreign investors to defraud the nation.

“The most traumatic discovery of the EFCC in recent years was the subjugation of national interest and well-being to personal interest by lawyers who aided briefcase foreign investors to fleece the nation in dubious transactions,” Olukoyede lamented.

Despite having prosecuted several senior lawyers and judicial officers, the EFCC boss maintained his respect for the legal profession.

However, he emphasized the urgent need for systemic reforms in Nigeria’s justice system. He called for improved regulations and disciplinary measures for legal practitioners and judicial officers, alongside enhanced ethical standards in legal practice.

“Based on the unique experiences of the EFCC in the prosecution of corruption cases, I am particularly interested in systemic reforms in our justice delivery system that capture the process for the discipline and regulation of judicial officers, the regulation and discipline of legal practitioners, ethics, values, and standards of legal practice,” he said.

Addressing the issue of exorbitant legal fees, Olukoyede criticized senior lawyers who accept significant payments from political office holders in cash, circumventing money laundering laws and engaging in tax evasion.

He urged the judiciary to intervene in such practices, noting that such unethical actions undermine the integrity of the legal profession.

“If a lawyer would not care about the source from which a sitting governor or any other public servant pays him millions of Naira to defend him in the electoral tribunal, the lawyer must necessarily be mindful of the fact that the only proper way to collect such humongous amounts is through the financial system.

“Aside from violating money laundering regulations, hauling millions of Naira in liquid cash is only aimed at tax evasion”, he stated.

Olukoyede further encouraged senior members of the bar to lead by example, mentoring younger lawyers by adhering to the ethical demands of their profession.

In his remarks, Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), called for collaborative and innovative solutions to address the challenges in Nigeria’s justice system.

He emphasized the need to ensure the system remains “robust, fair, and effective.”

The conference, attended by legal experts, policymakers, and stakeholders, underscored the critical role of ethical conduct and systemic reform in fostering accountability and combating corruption in Nigeria.

