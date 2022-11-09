EFCC appeals judgement convicting its chairman of court contempt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has appealed the judgement of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that convicted its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa of contempt of court for failure to comply with an earlier order of the court.

Chizoba Oji, Justice of the FCT High Court in a ruling, had held that the chairman of the commission was in contempt of the orders of court made on November 21, 2018.

The court had directed the commission to return to the applicant his Range Rover and the sum of N40 million.

The court said having continued wilfully in disobedience to the order of the court, he should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

This according to the court is his disobedience, and continued disobedience of the said order until he purged himself of the contempt.

But the EFCC chairman told journalists after the budget defence with the House of Representatives committee on Anti-Corruption that the commission would ensure that the law takes its full course.

Bawa had called asked the House committee to allocate more funds to the commission in the 2023 budget to enable it establish the proposed EFCC academy.

He said N3 billion naira was allocated for the project in 2021 but added that nothing was allocated to the commission for the project in 2022.

While saying the EFCC would require at least N50 billion to execute the project, Bawa said: “We need admin block, parade ground, sports complex, housing for the staff, hostels, and lecture halls as well as computers.”