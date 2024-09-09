Edun, Rewane to discuss Nigeria’s economy at Access Bank forum

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and Bismarck Rewane, a renowned economist, are to speak on the future of Nigeria’s economy at Access Bank’s “Corporate Customer Forum 2024.”

Access Bank, Nigeria’s largest financial institution by customer base, is bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders to address the country’s current economic challenges and chart a path forward for sustainable growth.

The forum will focus on thought leadership and knowledge exchange, exploring how businesses can leverage technological advancements and inclusive strategies to thrive in today’s rapidly changing business environment.

Rosevelt Ogbonna, Access Bank’s group managing director and CEO, emphasised the importance of the event. “We are excited to host the Access Bank Corporate Customer Forum 2024, which promises to be a milestone event for our partners, clients, and the broader business community,” he said. “Our theme, ‘Nigeria’s Economic Rebirth: Hopes and Implications,’ reflects our commitment to not only adapting to change but also leading it.”

Attendees can expect keynote presentations and panel discussions covering key topics such as Nigeria’s Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan (ASAP), with a focus on how it can deliver economic growth. Guests, including Tanimu Yakubu, director-general of the Federal Budget Office, will also share insights on critical economic policies.

The event is scheduled for September 19, 2024, under the theme “Nigeria’s economic rebirth: Hopes and implications.”