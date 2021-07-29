Education for All initiative to disrupt higher education

Regenesys Business School has launched the Education for All (EdForAll) initiative – a revolutionary, disruptive, technology-driven, online higher education initiative delivering accredited, high-quality internationally recognised MBA, bachelor’s degrees, diplomas, and certificate programmes from as little as N13,500 per month to all financially disadvantaged but deserving students across the world.

This game-changing initiative has been made possible by combining education, technology, the internet, financial engineering, and philanthropy. The EdForAll initiative is based on the principle of ‘study now and pay later.’ Students pay a monthly commitment fee of N13,500 for the duration of their studies and then pay the remaining fees once they gain employment or promotion after obtaining the qualification. EdForAll empowers students to break out of the vicious cycle of poverty of no education – no job – no money – no education, with various programmes available online.

Marko Saravanja, the chairperson of Regenesys Business School, said: “Regenesys is deeply committed to developing leaders who are capable of solving the current challenges the world is facing – from unemployment and poverty caused by the COVID pandemic to corruption and sustainable development.

“The root cause of all of the problems we are facing today lies in leadership. By developing more capable and conscious leaders, Regenesys will contribute towards creating a virtuous cycle of development and a positive ripple effect in companies, families, communities, countries, and the world.”

Indherani Reddy, head of the Regenesys Foundation, said: “We are honoured to be able to make this important contribution to the world during this pandemic. We wish to wipe away the tears of all parents who cannot afford to pay for the higher education of their children. Our mission is to create a world in which higher education is a human right for all and not a privilege of the wealthy.”

Ajay Dhruv, director of Digital Regenesys, believes that the cost of higher education should not prevent any human being from achieving their dreams. EdForAll is an opportunity for every human being on planet Earth to get educated, develop and awaken their potential and achieve their dreams.

Regenesys Business School is a global business school with campuses in Sandton, Lagos, and Mumbai, with over 200,000 students and alumni from 190 countries. Its alumni occupy top leadership positions in multinational corporations and government institutions all over the world.