Edo@33: Obaseki to launch regional development, Benin master plan

…as Obaseki flags off sales of 500,000 prepaid meters to residents

As part of activities to celebrate 33 years of Edo State’s creation, the State Government has said it will be launching a comprehensive regional development and the Benin City master plan.

Isoken Omo, Commissioner for Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development stated this at a Press Conference in Benin City, herald the 33-year anniversary, reeling out activities outline for the celebration.

Omo said the launching of comprehensive regional development and the Benin City master plan would take place during a week-long celebration, tagged “Edo @ 33″.

She said the celebration with the theme,”The Glory of the News of Edo Nation,” was an indication of Government’s commitment to strategic planning and sustainable development.

She explained that the event was scheduled to hold from August 25 to 31, noting that the Benin master plan was designed to drive economic growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance the overall quality of life for Edo residents.

According to her, the plan is the culmination of extensive research, stakeholder engagement, and expert analysis.

“We recognise that effective planning is crucial for unlocking Edo State’s full potential.

“This master plan will serve as a roadmap for our development efforts, ensuring that we make informed decisions that benefit our people,” she said.

Meanwhile, Betsy Obaseki, the First Lady of Edo State has flagged off the state-wide sales of 500,000 prepaid meters to residents.

Obaseki, who flagged off the sales in Benin City on Wednesday said the initiative was geared towards the elimination of estimated billings and making electricity meters affordable for residents.

She also said the initiative was to boost Small and Medium Scale enterprises (SMEs), the Edo State Government, noting that the Edo State Government was passionate about ending the sufferings of people, hence the initiative.

The Edo State First Lady, who commended the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc and other partners for their collaboration, however, called for adequate awareness on the registration processes to enable the people key into the project.

Earlier, Enaholo Ojiefo, the State Commissioner for Mining, Energy, Oil and Gas, said the project was part of Governor Obaseki’s administration drive for 24 hours power supply in the State.