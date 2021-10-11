Edo pensioners block roads over unpaid gratuity, non-harmonization

Pensioners under the umbrella of Association of Retired Civil Servants Welfare of Nigeria (ARCSWON) in Edo State on Monday morning blocked the Oba Ovonranmen square popularly called ring road in Benin City to demand improved welfare and other sundry issues.

Ring road is the midpoint of Benin metropolis that leads to different routes such as Sapele road, Sakponba road, Ekehuan road, Uselu-Ugbowo axis, Airport road among others in the state.

The protesters, who were retirees from both the State and Local Government, wore black attires asking the Obaseki-led government to pay their gratuities and harmonize their monthly pensions.

They also opposed the 1percent allegedly deducted by the executives of another pension body in the state.

More details later…