Edo PDP grand finale campaign rally: Atiku, PDP Govs, others rally support for Ighodalo

Former vice president of Nigeria Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has charged the people of Edo State not to be intimidated, threatened or scared from voting, but, rather vote, and defend their votes on Saturday to ensure that their candidate the Governorship election in Edo State.

He added that they threatened the State four years ago but it didn’t work because Edo people can’t be intimidated, appealing to them to do the same this time around and ensure Asue Ighodalo becomes the governor of Edo State.

Also addressing the mammoth crowd, chairman of Edo National Campaign Council and governor of Adamawa State Armadu Fintiri, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his many developmental strides.

Said he, “Obaseki has led a landmark in Edo State in terms of development, performance and human capacity development. Edo people need to bring a competent person like Obaseki or a man better than Obaseki.

“You can’t vote for somebody else than Obaseki, we will support Asue Ighodalo because he is the most credible in this election come September 21st governorship election.

“We all will be here next Saturday, we can’t be intimidated, threatened by anybody or party. We will vote, protect and defend our vote and ensure Asue Ighodalo wins the election”.

Chairman of the Governors forum and Bauchi State Governor Balar Adulkadiri Mohammed said the PDP governors are more united than ever. He noted that PDP are all backing the Asue Ighodalo to emerge governor of Edo State.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke said dancing is sure in Edo State to come 21st of September 2024 as light and darkness can’t agree. We have the best candidate in this Edo election as Obaseki has done well for the Edo people and Asue Ighodalo will do more.

In his welcome address the chairman of Edo State chapter of PD, Anthony Aziegbem, thanked guests present urging Edo people to come out enmass to vote PDP candidates.

He said, “it’s only Edo people that can determine who will be their governor come September 21st governorship election in Edo State No matter the intimidation, harassment, threat the people will stand their ground to vote their choice come September 21th in Edo State”.

The BOT Chairman Adulphua Uwabara said he has warned Prof. Mahmood Yakubu not to be intimidated but create a level playing field for all candidates in the election.

The party used the medium to call on the INEC Chairman to use the Edo election to correct the wrongs of last year. “Don’t be intimidated, do the right thing and retire in as a clean man”.

Handing over the party’s flag to the Governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo, the PDP National Chairman Umar Damagum called on the INEC chairman to refrain from calling results at night as the midnight announcement will be resisted by Edo people.

“I call on all Edo people to be watchful and defend their votes as the Edo election is a test for democracy in Nigeria”.

The PDP governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo and his running mate received the party flag from the National Chairman of PDP and Ighodalo thanked all present in the rally assuring them that he would take Edo to higher ground.

He said he will lead a successful State where citizens will be prosperous. “I will govern sincerely, transparency and do what will make Edo great again. PDP is a party of courage and we dare to fight and win our elections come September 21st 2024.

“We promise to take Edo to the next level and make the State amongst the first world States”.