Edo, Miami Trade Mission collaborate to boost tourism, investment hub

The Edo State Government has concluded plans to host a trade delegation from Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States of America, as part of efforts to boost tourism and investments in the state.

The trade mission delegation is expected to be in Benin, from June 18 to 19, 2022.

Afie Braimoh, the Edo state commissioner for Industry, Trade and Co-operatives made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Braimoh, who said, the American Trade Mission is made up of a 40-man delegation, including four Miami Commissioners, added that the visit to the state would be part of the mission’s itinerary tour of four African Countries.

According to the statement, the commissioner struck the deal with the county’s officials, during her last visit to America, where she met with the county’s director of protocol and International Affairs for Miami International Airport; Desmond Alufohai, who hails from Sabo-Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

“Alufohai has facilitated several annual trade missions across Africa and other continents for years.

“Ahead of the scheduled visit, Afie Braimoh has set up a high-powered planning committee, which includes other commissioners in ministries of tourism, security; oil, gas and mining; agriculture with the goal of ensuring that the gains of the trade mission’s one-day visit to the Edo State capital are fully maximized.

“The theme of this year’s annual mission to four other African countries is “Tourism, Maritime and Aviation”, which is in line with the MEGA agenda of the Obaseki administration to make Edo State a tourist destination.

“Other areas of possible collaboration on the agenda include maritime services with opportunities to export “made in Edo” products, through Miami International Port”.

The commissioner said that her ministry is one of the key ministries expected to showcase Governor Godwin Obaseki’s achievements in office at the 6th year anniversary of his administration in next November.

Earlier, Gerard Philippeaux, manager, Strategic Initiatives of Port Miami assured the Commissioner that Miami Port is open for business and ready to receive vessels from Africa.

On his part, Jean Monestime, Commissioner for Miami Dade, District 2, who is leading the delegation, thanked the Edo state commissioner for her visit.

Monestime added that in the history of the County, this was the first time a sitting State Commissioner would pay a working visit to the County and at the same time invite the County to reciprocate the gesture

The trade mission is also expected to visit the FCT Abuja and Lagos for similar bilateral discussions on trade and tourism before departure for other African countries by June 22, 2022.