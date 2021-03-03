Edo govt dissolves 18 council executives

The Edo State government has directed all 18 local government council chairmen in the state to hand over the affairs of the councils to their respective administrative heads on or before Friday, March 5.

Margaret Jos-Bazuaye, permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, gave the directive in a memo titled “Handing over by Local Government Council Chairmen”.

The memo with reference number F/MLG/170/vol.111/646, dated March 2, reads: “I am directed to refer to the above subject and to request that all Local Government Council chairmen are to hand over the administration of the 18 Local Government Councils to the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) in their various Local Government Council, on Friday, 5th March, 2021.”

The 18 council chairmen were elected on March 3, 2018 to pilot the affairs of the LGAs.

However, analysts have observed that following the expiration of their tenures, council polls may not be conducted in the near future because the state’s electoral umpire, Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (ESIEC), has not been constituted.