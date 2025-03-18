The Edo State government, under the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, has reiterated its commitment to youth empowerment through grassroots sports development.

Governor Okpebholo made this known at a press conference for MTN CHAMPS Season 3, attended by representatives of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF).

Represented by Hon. Enabulele, the governor stated that his administration, alongside his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, shares the vision of MTN CHAMPS in identifying and nurturing young athletic talents.

He further emphasized the championship’s significance as a crucial platform for young athletes. “By providing opportunities for secondary school students to compete at the highest level, this championship not only promotes sports excellence but also instills discipline, teamwork, and resilience among our youth.”

Praising MTN’s commitment to sports development in Nigeria, he noted that the company’s investment demonstrates a clear understanding of the role sports play in youth empowerment and economic growth.

“This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors in shaping the future of our young athletes,” he added.

Edo State will continue to position itself as a hub for sports development, as the government dedicates itself to fostering an environment that encourages talent discovery and nurture future champions, the governor added.

He then urged participating athletes in the forthcoming event to seize the opportunity, give their best, and represent their schools and states with pride.

In his opening remarks, Osaze Ebueku, senior manager of Sponsorship and Go-To-Market (GTM) at MTN, highlighted the company’s unique ability to identify and refine raw talent into world champions. He reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to supporting sports development in Nigeria.

Bambo Akanni, founder and CEO of Making of Champions (MOC), announced that 2,056 athletes have so far registered for the competition, set to take place at both the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and the UNIBEN Sports Complex.

“The tournament will span three days and feature various track events. Season 1 was first held in Benin, where raw talents were discovered, many of whom have since secured full scholarships in the United States,” he noted.

“I have absolute confidence that the talents discovered in this edition will excel nationally and internationally, making Nigeria proud just as our past athletes have done,” Akanni added.

He expressed excitement about returning to Benin for the third edition of the tournament, which continues to focus on talent identification and development.

Attendees at the press conference included the Permanent Secretary of the Edo State Sports Commission, Mrs. Efe Amenze; the Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Israel Iwang; a representative of the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF); esteemed members of the press; officials; athletes; and sports enthusiasts.

Share