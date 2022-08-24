Edo electoral Commission adjusts council poll to Jan 19

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) on Wednesday said it has adjusted the timetable for the conduct of local government election across the 18 local government areas in the state.

The electoral body, in a statement signed by S. A Osayande, secretary of the commission, on behalf of the chairman of EDSIEC, said the council poll would now hold on Thursday, January 19, 2023, as against Saturday, January 14, 2023, which was earlier announced some days ago.

“The commission said: “Further to the earlier notice of elections released on the 18th day of August, 2022 for the conduct of local government elections in Edo State, the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission wishes to make the underlisted adjustments.

“Electioneering campaign to end on midnight of Tuesday 17th January, 2023; the election will now hold on Thursday 19th January, 2023.”

He added that “All other activities in the earlier notice of elections remain the same, except the screening of candidates which has been stepped down for the political parties to handle. Please, be guided accordingly.”