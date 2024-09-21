Edo election: Some persons with disabilities encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo

Some Persons with Disabilities in Oredo Local Government Area on Saturday encountered difficulties locating their polling units in the ongoing Edo governorship election.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent covering the election observed the issue at two wards in the LGA, where four voters in wheelchairs struggled to find their polling units and their aides could neither speak nor understand English or Pidgin, leaving them stranded at incorrect polling units.

They could only show their voter cards, which enabled them to be redirected to the correct units.

At George Idah Primary School, Oredo Ward 2, which hosts units 2, 4, 5, 34, and 39, a voter in a wheelchair was found but was supposed to vote at a different unit outside the school.

Similarly, another PWD who could not communicate in English was found in Ward 4, Unit 19, Emokpia Primary School. However, her voter’s card indicated that she was assigned to vote at Idia College.

Reacting to the situation, Ann Ojogu, Edo State Chairperson of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), expressed regret over the challenges faced by the PWDs.

Ojogu noted that the association had expected the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct voter education for PWDs in their various local dialects.

She also lamented that JONAPWD could not sensitize the different clusters of PWDs using local dialects due to financial constraints.

“Lack of funding was a challenge for us to go around the state and provide voter education in local dialects,” she said.