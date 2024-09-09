Edo election: PDP raises alarm over plans to rig election 

….Says APC using security to harass PDP members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, raises alarm over plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use security operatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to manipulate the September 21st Edo Governorship election in its favour.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, while briefing Journalists in Abuja on Monday, said the APC should be ” ready to face the full impact of the wrath of the people of Edo State if it continues in its violent attacks and harassment of innocent citizens of the State”

Ologunagba alleged that the APC has continued to attack, harass and illegally arrest innocent citizens of Edo State by the APC leaders in connivance with certain compromised police operatives, as part of the party’s desperate bid to scare the people from coming out to vote and seize the opportunity to rig the September 21, 2024 Governorship election.

He noted that the APC’s action is coming against the backdrop of the recent revelation that the PDP Candidate, Asue Ighodalo is coasting home to a landslide victory with the overwhelming support of over 68% of the expected votes, the APC and its candidate.

He declared that “Monday Okpebholo have been desperate to use violence and harassment to break the Will of the people of Edo State”

It will be recalled that the PDP on Monday, September 2, 2024, alerted on how the APC in connivance with certain compromised security operatives have been harassing, arresting and detaining innocent citizens of Edo State, including Kingsley Osahon who was arrested in Uromi, Odion Bright and Timothy Isibor who were arrested in Igueben.

“On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, an attempt was made by the said APC-controlled operatives to arrest Chief Francis Inegbeniki, who recently defected from the APC to the PDP.

He also alleged that “last week Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the APC’s agent stormed the house of one Shina who decamped from the APC to the PDP three weeks ago and forcefully took him away while shooting sporadically to scare the people. On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, an attempt was made to pick Joel Aidamebor which was firmly resisted by the people.

“There are reports in the public domain that the APC has established a torture squad which has been picking innocent Edo citizens and taking them to unknown destinations.

“Only yesterday, Sunday, September 8, 2024, thugs and hoodlums recruited by APC leaders attacked a PDP rally in Edo North and destroyed campaign materials in an assault that was decisively resisted by our courageous members and supporters in Edo North, where our candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo commands overwhelming support and solidarity”

He therefore warned that the resort to harassment and violence only shows that the APC and its irredeemably empty and confused candidate are cowards who are intimidated and terrified by the soaring popularity of Dr. Asue Ighodalo across Edo State.

“The recent public comment by the APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo that he will provide the people of Edo State “with insecurity”, is not a slip but a subconscious confession triggered by preponderance of APC meetings and discussion on schemes to visit the people of Edo State with violence before and during the election.

He disclosed that the PDP already has information on how the APC and its candidate are importing thugs from Imo State, some of who curiously appear in the INEC list to serve as SPOs for the election. These APC thugs from Imo State should know that the people of Edo are already aware of their sinister plan and it will be in their interest to steer clear of Edo State.

“The APC must note that nobody has the monopoly of violence and that nobody is above the law. APC and its candidate are practically pushing the people of Edo State to the wall; they should know that there is a limit to what a people can stomach in the face of aggression and be ready the face the consequences if they fail to desist from these dastardly acts.

“The people of Edo State have had enough from the APC and will use every legitimate means allowed in a democracy to defend themselves by directly and physically confronting and resisting the APC in its desperate plot to derail the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.”