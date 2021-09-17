Edo earmarks 91 roads for repairs across senatorial districts

Edo State government on Thursday said it would commence repair of 91 roads across the three senatorial districts of the state as the rains recede.

Ferguson Enabulele, permanent secretary, ministry of infrastructure, in a statement, said the move is in line with the government’s commitment to ensuring durable infrastructure to improve livelihoods and drive urbanization.

Enabulele said the roads penciled down for rehabilitation are located in Edo south, central, and north senatorial districts, noting that the exercise will be undertaken in phases.

While the first phase will commence soon, he said a list of more roads to be rehabilitated across the state is being compiled for subsequent phases.

“The total number of roads to be rehabilitated in this phase is 91, with 67 in Edo south; 11 in Edo north, and 13 in Edo central.

“Some of the roads earmarked for repairs in the first phase are in Oredo, Ikpoba Okha, Egor, Ovia North East and Uhunmwonde local government areas in Edo south; in Edo central, roads in Esan West, Esan Central, Esan North East, and Igueben LGAs will get a facelift, while in Edo North, the affected LGAs include Etsako West, Akoko Edo, Etsako East, and Owan West,” Enabulele said.