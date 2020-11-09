Edo distributes relief materials to victims of flood disaster

Edo State government has distributed relief materials to victims of flood disaster in Esan South East and Etsako Central local government areas of the state.

The government delegation led by the commissioner for special duties, Benjamin Iyase also visited Oghomere Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) camp, in Ekperi, Etsako Central to inspect the borehole sunk by the government in addition to the already existing boreholes in the IDP camp.

Some of the items distributed include rice, garri, red oil, yams, blankets and spaghetti. Other items are mosquito nets, buckets, spoons, mats and plates.

Special adviser to the governor on special duties, Yakubu Gowon, noted: “We are here in Esan South-east to distribute relief material to people affected by flood in the area, especially Odogume, Ifeku/ Illushi and Ugboha wards. All their representatives are on ground for the collection of items.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS is an emblem to demonstrate grievances about Nigeria;s backwardness; Sani

“We are handing over these items to the various representatives of the communities and will ensure it gets to the victims and other vulnerable persons that were affected by the flood.”

Gowon added: “In the past four years, the state government has distributed palliatives to victims and these items always get to the desired persons.”

According to him, “We have building materials, which are meant for the renovation of the temporary IDP camp like bundles of zinc and nails. We just distributed rice, garri, red oil, yams, blankets and spaghetti.”

One of the representatives and a victim of the flood disaster from Ifeku/illushi, ward 9, Michael Akojie, said “this not the first time that we are getting relief materials from the state government. We thank Governor Godwin Obaseki for his magnanimity and show of concern.”

Another representative from Ugboha, ward 10, in Esan South East, Michael Udoh, commended the state governor for the assistance, urging him not to relent in his effort to help the people.

A victim of the flood disaster from Odogume, ward 8, in Esan South East, Sunday Alor, thanked the government and called for more support.