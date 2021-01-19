Edo deploys 200 policemen to LGAs to enforce COVID-19 protocols

Edo Government has deployed a batch of 200 constabulary police officers to three local government areas (LGAs) of the state to enforce strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The affected LGAS are Oredo, Ikpoba Okha and Egor. The enforcers are to arrest those not wearing face masks in public. On Monday, the enforcement team stormed markets, parks, eateries and banks to arrest defaulters who flouted the government’s directive on compulsory wearing of face masks in public.

Addressing the constabulary police officers in Benin, Philip Shaibu, the state deputy governor, charged them on professionalism in enforcing compliance.

He said anyone found not wearing a face mask in public would be arrested and taken to the testing centre for compulsory testing.

“You are going for an important assignment, to enforce the Covid- 19 safety protocols. You have been deployed to Oredo, Egor and Ikpoba-okha LGAs to make sure that all the eateries have hand wash facilities and to ensure social distancing among the customers visiting the eateries.

“We must ensure all the eateries and banks are not crowded. People must line up for easy entry. All the drivers, both private and commercial and their passengers must put on face masks.”

Conducting the enforcement team across markets, parks, eateries and banks in Benin metropolis, he said, “the enforcement has started. We have the police constabulary in place, and the state Public Work Volunteer (PUWOV) and other partners have also contributed men and materials for this cause,” Shuaibu said.