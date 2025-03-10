The Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) has dismissed reports that the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) declined in February 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, March 9, 2025, by Courage Eboigbe, head of Corporate Communications at EIRS, the agency described such insinuations as misleading and politically motivated.

Eboigbe said, “Edo State’s IGR remains stable, averaging N10 billion, with February’s revenue standing at over N9.5 billion—far surpassing any figures achieved under Isibor’s so-called paymasters.”

The agency rejected the claim that the state’s IGR fell from ₦4.7 billion in January to ₦3.4 billion in February, calling it a fabrication meant to deceive the public.

“Our record confirms a stable upward trajectory, which starkly contrasts the narrative put forth by the mischievous Isibor,” Eboigbe stated.

Furthermore, the agency clarified that all government revenue is consolidated into a single account, regardless of the source.

It also reiterated its commitment to eliminating illegal revenue collection by unauthorised individuals and urged the public to report such activities.

He reassured Edo citizens of the EIRS’ professionalism in revenue management while condemning deliberate misinformation aimed at undermining the state’s economic progress.

