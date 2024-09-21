Edo Decides: Oshiomhole dismisses allegation of vote-buying against APC

Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo state

Former Governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomole on Saturday dismissed allegation against the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged vote buying in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Oshiomhole stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Iyamho, Ward 10 Unit 01 in Estako West Local Government Area of Edo.

“It is laughable when I hear this kind of allegation. You all have been monitoring the process, have you seen where they are sharing money?

“People turned out in large number to vote for us because they want good government.

“During our campaign people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something, but because of what I have done for them while I was in the office as the governor,” he said.

The former governor who is also the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District of the state, said he had not received any report of violence from anywhere across the state.

He expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the election across the state, while also commending the elderly ones for turning out to vote at the election.

According to him, their decision is borne out of their desire to see a better Edo for their children.

“I am very enthusiastic to see the elderly ones coming out to vote in this election.