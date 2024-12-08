Edo CRPP urges Okpebholo to set up forest rangers to checkmate activities of herdsmen

Monday Okpebholo

As part of policy to checkmate the activities of herdsmen towards addressing food insecurity, the Edo State chapter of the Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP), has advised Governor Monday Okpebholo to set up forest rangers in the state.

Samson Isibor, state chairman of the group, who made the call, said that the forest rangers would provide security to farmers to carry out their activities.

Isibor opined that the provision of adequate security to farmers would enhance and improve agricultural activities and address food insecurity in the state.

“This is to checkmate the activities of the killer herdsmen and kidnappers who are all over our forests kidnapping our people for ransom and killing them in some cases,” he said.

He urged the governor to appoint capable hands to help in revamping the state’s economy.

The coalition commended the governor for the people-oriented policies initiated on assumption of office on November 12, 2024, particularly, the suspension of market unions and associations across the state.

He also urged the governor to go a step further by setting up committees to oversee and monitor the markets to ensure compliance with his suspension order.

He noted that the committee would also be mandated to monitor markets to ensure that the directives of the governor to unions and associations are complied with.

Isibor posited that the activities of market unions and associations leaders are responsible for the unabated increases in prices of food items in markets across the state.

While commending the state governor for taking the bull by the horn and demonstrating the political will to suspend the unions, he condemned what he described as activities of unscrupulous market unions and associations.

“Most commendable is the suspension of the market unions and associations that have been making life unbearable for the common man.

“It is to the delight of the people and relief of the masses to see that the prices of most food items are crashing down.

“We have noticed that immediately after the governor’s pronouncement suspending these wicked market unions, prices of food items crashed like parks of cards, to the benefit of the impoverished common man in the state.

“The CRPP had earlier pleaded with the governor to deal with these anti-masses market unions and associations, which he has done without wasting time, this act shows Okpebolo is a listening governor,” he stated.

