Edo boosts security architecture as Obaseki inspects new Armoured Personnel Carrier

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state would continue to strengthen its security architecture to protect the lives and property of Edo people.

The governor said this while inspecting a newly procured Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in Government House, Benin City, the state capital.

He noted that the state government has made substantial investment in the state’s security structure to respond to emerging challenges and maintain law and order.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State, Johnson Kokumo, assured electorate in the state that the Nigeria Police Force is ready and prepared to ensure a violence-free governorship election come September 19, 2020.

“We are preparing for the election and as a Force, we are doing all we can within our capacity to be proactive. We have been able to identify violence-prone areas. We want to ensure that the pre, election and post-election periods are free of crisis,” he added.

The Commissioner said the Police will soon embark on a show of force in the state to send a message across to those planning to ferment trouble before, during and after the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

On the protection of the waterways, Kokumo said “We have in place in the state a Police Marine Base with a number of armoured and speed gunboats to police the waterways in Edo State.”