Edo APC congratulates Tinubu, says victory underlines wide acceptance

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect, for emerging the winner of the last Saturday’s presidential election.

BusinessDay reports that Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner of the election by Mahmud Yakubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman with 8,794,726 votes.

The APC presidential candidate defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,620 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) with 6,101,533 and Musa Kwakwanso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with 1,496,687 votes.

Read also: Peter Obi asks tribunal to void Tinubu’s election

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Peter Uwadiae Igbinigie and made available to newsmen in Benin City on Wednesday said they joined the numerous admirers, supporters, friends and well wishers of the President-elect; Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in rejoicing with him for emerging the winner of the national elections of Saturday, 25 February, 2023.

“In spite of the complexities which poses a daunting task ahead, we trust in your antecedents as a certified achiever to give a ‘Renewed Hope’ of a great edifice that could be called a nation; to Nigerians.

“It is our prayer therefore; that Allah who made the victory possible; will not only keep you, but will continually give you good health, guide and guard you in the new call to service of the Nigeria nation, her people, and humanity generally.

“The APC also congratulated the Nigeria people for their patience and resilience saying the Party’s victory; is a victory for everyone for a better Nigeria.

“The victory, further underlines the intimidating and outstanding credentials of the President – elect which speaks volumes about his capacity and capability; to efficiently stir ashore the ship of the Nigeria nation, from trouble waters.

“Under the leadership of the President – elect; Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Nigeria of our dream will certainly be achieved,” it assured.