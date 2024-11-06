Edo Academy equips 15,000 civil, public servants with critical skills

The management of John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) said it had trained over 15,000 public and civil servants with critical skills to achieve professional excellence for service deliver since inception.

Precious Imuwahen Ajoonu, the Director General of the Academy, stated this in Benin during the Academy Open House event and presentation of awards to deserving staff, public servants, volunteers, partners, among others.

Ajoonu, who said the Academy established by Governor Godwin Obaseki- led Administration is geared towards fostering professionalism and excellence in public service.

She also added that it was established to empower civil servants with critical skills for today’s complex governance challenges, aimed at strengthening public administration across the Country.

“We have trained over 15,000 public and civil servants since the law establishing the Academy was passed two years ago.

“Our vision is to cultivate a public service that is responsive, efficient, and accountable. We believe in the potential of every civil and public servant, to lead with integrity and competence, and we are here to nurture that potential.

In his lecture, entitled, “Strategic Leadership”, Ibrahim Shaibu of the University of Benin, charged participants to embrace critical thinking and commit to life-long learning.

Shaibu, Professor of Business Administration, stressed the importance of skills like strategic planning, empathy in leadership, and resilience, which he said, lead to success.

