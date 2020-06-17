Edo 2020: Obaseki, Shaibu dump APC, cite injustice, to press on with fight against godfathers

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the action is a fallout of a battle that arose from his refusal to subvert the will of the people for the interest of a predatory group of godfathers and political thugs.

The governor, who addressed journalists, after meeting with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, noted that he shall pursue his aspiration for a second term in office on another platform.

In a statement, the governor’s special adviser on media and communication strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said Governor Obaseki’s resignation came as result of his resolve to continue the battle to protect the resources of Edo people and sustain good governance in the state.

Read also: APC appoints Sen. Ajimobi as Acting National Chairman

Meanwhile, the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, also resigned from the APC.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Ward chairman, APC Ward 11, Etsako West Local Government Area, he said, “I write pursuant to Article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to formally resign my Membership of the All Progressives Congress and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, the resignation of both has elicited divergent reactions from politicians in the state.

Those that spoke with BusinessDay on telephone are, Anselm Ojezua, factional chairman of APC in the state; David Imuse, also a factional chairman of the party in the state; Peter Obadan, former deputy governor to John Odigie-Oyegun; Peter Aguele, chairman, Esan South-East Local Government; Frank Okiye, speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, and Frank Ilaboya, chairman, Owan West Local Government.

There are speculations that the governor will formally defect to the main opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), today, June 17.

Speaking on the governor’s resignation, Ojezua stated that the party had lost an asset in the person of the governor in the state. Ojezua, who is the chairman of the faction loyal to the governor, said the resignation of the governor did not come to him as a surprise.

“The resignation of the governor did not come to me as a surprise though I am very saddened by the development. I think APC has lost a huge asset,” he said.

On whether the faction is going with Obaseki, he said, “We met last Saturday and the state working committee of the party is meeting tomorrow and after our meeting we will make a statement.”

He however said that at the moment, he was still the chairman of the APC, as he was elected, and the matter was in court and would pursue it to a logical conclusion.

In his reaction, the former deputy governor of the state, Peter Obadan, argued that the resignation of Obaseki from the APC would not affect the fortune of the party in the forthcoming September 19 governorship election in the state.

Obadan, who was deputy to John Odigie-Oyegun on the platform of Social Democratic Party, said the decision to resign from the party was entirely that

“If he thinks APC is no longer a place for him, and you cannot blend with the people, and you are not progressive you may take a leave. I am not blaming him.

“His departure may even enhance the fortune of the party in his unit and ward. So, I don’t think it will affect the party in the forthcoming governorship election,” he said.

David Imuse, factional chairman loyal to the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, described the governor’s resignation from the party as a welcomed development, saying the resignation was much expected and a good riddance to bad rubbish.

On his part, Peter Aguele, chairman of Esan South-East Local Government, said, “What the governor has done is what any democratic person would do.

“You cannot unjustly disfranchise someone. Basically, we are 100 percent with the governor. Wherever the governor goes, we will go.”

Chairman of Owan West, Frank Ilaboya, also described the resignation of the governor from the party as a positive step, saying, “This is wonderful news and we expected it. We the local government chairmen have resolved that wherever the governor goes we will go with him.”