ECOWAS youth council appoints Ebubedike youth ambassador

The Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS), has appointed Dike Chuks Ebubedike as youth ambassador and presented him with the prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity.

This was disclosed In statement to the media shared by the region group and Dike’s media office on Monday.

The statement said the announcement of the appointment was made in an official letter from the West African Youth Council, which noted that the appointment is in recognition of his laudable dedication, hard work, and diligence in service to humanity.

The regional body described Dike as a relentless crusader of promoting development for African youth and expressed optimism that his recognition by ECOWAS would solidify all he stands for.

The statement said the Youth Council created the leadership award to honour youths who have distinguished themselves in various capacities and professions in West Africa.

It added that the Council deemed it fit to give Dike the honour of the EYC Ambassador Leadership Award of Excellence, based on his representation at all levels for young people in the health and wellness sector.

Dike while appreciating the regional

organization, said it was an opportunity to promote health , and wellness in people.

“I find it very disturbing that some are suffering different ailments that are curable and some due to lack of awareness, die in the process.

“I have had cause to treat a lot of patients without taking a kobo from them

He described the honour as a morale booster for him and promised the ECOWAS Youth Council to be a worthy ambassador at all levels, both in the local and international community.

Dike is a health wellness enthusiast and a physical therapist with a budding niche for pain eradication.

He is the MD of Heaven clinic therapy home which specializes in managing muscle, bone, pain, joints, and nerve pain, especially in children with birth disorders and growth delays and senior citizens with arthritis.

His passion for community service has seen him embarking on projects like ‘ walk for health’ which is a project to encourage a healthy system with long walks for adults and also the ‘OLDER PEOPLE’S DAY’, a day meant for the celebration of senior citizens, 60 years

and above which is held quarterly and involves free health checkups, entertainment, health talks, and networking.