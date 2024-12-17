ECOWAS unveils $365m women’s empowerment project for West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched the Sub-Saharan Africa Women’s Empowerment and Demographic Dividend Plus (SWEDD+) project, a $365 million initiative aimed at advancing gender equality, healthcare, and economic empowerment in West Africa.

The project, unveiled on Monday in Abuja, is set to benefit five countries including Burkina Faso, Chad, The Gambia, Senegal, and Togo.

Speaking at the event, Damtien Tchintchibidja, ECOWAS vice-president, described the initiative as a transformative step toward addressing gender disparities and harnessing the potential of women and girls for regional development.

“This project represents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to unlock the full potential of women and girls in our region. Women and girls are the backbone of our societies, and their empowerment is crucial for achieving sustainable development, economic growth, and social progress,” Tchintchibidja stated.

Funded by the World Bank, the SWEDD+ project seeks to build on the successes of the Sahel Women’s Empowerment and Demographic Dividend (SWEDD) initiative, which has positively impacted over two million women and girls in the past decade.

During the launch, Mohammed Pate, Nigeria’s coordinating minister of health and social welfare, emphasised the critical role of the health sector in achieving the project’s goals.

Represented by Kamil Shoretire, director of health planning, research, and statistics, Pate highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s healthcare system.

“The ministry is enhancing population health outcomes, expanding workforce capacity, and improving access to reproductive health services.

“Over 120,000 frontline health workers are being trained, with a strong emphasis on reproductive health interventions and family planning programmes,” Pate said.

Pate lauded the SWEDD+ project as a timely intervention to improve education, health, and economic opportunities for young women and girls in Nigeria.

“Africa’s population holds immense potential. Through initiatives like SWEDD+, we are addressing our demographic dividend by investing in our youth and ensuring that young women and girls have the resources they need to thrive,” he noted.

The SWEDD+ project reflects a growing recognition of the importance of gender equality in achieving sustainable growth in Africa. By improving access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities, the initiative aims to empower women and girls to take on leadership roles in their communities and contribute meaningfully to regional development.

As the programme kicks off, ECOWAS and its partners are optimistic about the transformative impact it will have on millions of women and girls, positioning them as key drivers of Africa’s economic and social progress.

Share