ECOWAS to hold another meeting on Niger coup

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has scheduled another extraordinary Summit to discuss the coup in Niger after the military junta defied deadline set to reinstate the ousted president.

The ECOWAS leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit which will hold in Abuja, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger”, a statement noonday from the bloc read.

ECOWAS leaders had met in Abuja on August, where the leaders vowed to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum with any means including possible military intervention. The regional body had also given Niger military jumta 7-day ultimatum to reinstate the ousted president.

But, the military regime, which declared their Commander General, Abdourahamane Tchiani the new head of state have vowed not to bow to outside pressure. The junta has also severed ties with Nigeria and some other countries sympathetic to Bazoum’s cause.

On Sunday as the deadline expired, the junta closed its airspace until further notice, citing the increased threat of military intervention.