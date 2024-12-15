ECOWAS threatens to sack Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Sunday, said it is ready to apply full sanctions on Mali, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso in accordance with the provisions of Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS treaty, which ensures that the three countries will officially cease to be members of ECOWAS from 29 January, 2025.

Omar Touray, president of the ECOWAS Commission, while reading the communique on the ECOWAS decision on the Republic of Mali, the Republic of Niger and Burkina Faso, gave the countries from January to July 2025 to return to the regional body.

Touray said, “The authority decides to set the period from 29 January, 2025 to 29 July 2025 as a transitional period and to keep ECOWAS doors open to the three countries during the transition period.”

He disclosed that the decision was taken after deliberations at the 66th Ordinary session of ECOWAS

“After their excellencies, the authority members of the authority of ECOWAS, heads of state and government, commend the exemplary diplomatic engagement of His Excellency. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, and His Excellency Faure Gnassingbé President of the Togolese Republic, and the diplomatic efforts of the chairman of authority, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other individual member states towards these three countries.”

He stated that the authority takes note of the notification by Bukina Faso, Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger of their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS.

“In this regard, the authority extends the mandate of President for Gnassingbé of a Togo, and President Faye of Senegal to continue their mediation rule up to the end of the transition period to bring the three member countries back to ECOWAS.

“Without prejudice, for the spirit of the opening, The Authority directs the President of the Commission to launch withdrawal formalities after the deadline of 29th January, 2025 and to draw up a contingency plan covering various areas.

“The Authority directs the Council of Ministers to convene an extraordinary session during the second quarter of 2025 to consider and adopt both separation modalities and the contingency plan covering political and economic relations between ECOWAS and the Republic of Niger, the Republic of Mali and Burkina Faso,” he said

The military-led governments of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso had earlier announced their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS, describing the move as ‘irreversible.’

In a joint statement, the three Sahel nations accused ECOWAS of serving the interests of France, their former colonial power, and pledged to chart a new path for their citizens.

The announcement precedes a key ECOWAS summit scheduled for Sunday, where regional leaders had hoped to negotiate a resolution to retain the three nations within the bloc.

Despite several efforts by ECOWAS leaders, the countries did not show any intention of participating in the meeting. Instead, ministers from the trio convened in Niger’s capital, Niamey, to reaffirm their commitment to completing the withdrawal process.

“The ministers reiterate the irreversible decision to withdraw from ECOWAS and are committed to pursuing a process of reflection on the means of exiting in the best interests of their peoples,” the statement read.

In a geopolitical shift, the three nations have established a new bloc —the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) —to replace ECOWAS.

This move signals a break from France’s influence and reflects growing ties with Russia, further reshaping the region’s diplomatic and economic landscape.

The decision to withdraw from ECOWAS raises concerns about the potential disruption to regional trade and mobility.

ECOWAS facilitates free movement of goods, people, and capital across its member states while also operating under a shared currency, the CFA franc.

