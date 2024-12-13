ECOWAS parliament approves 418 million units of account for 2025 budget

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has approved the 2025 consolidated budget for the community, amounting to 418,062,927 Units of Account (UA). This allocation, finalized during the Parliament’s Bureau meeting in Abuja, covers funding for the ECOWAS Commission, Parliament, agencies, and special projects, with a focus on peace and security initiatives.

The parliament also adjusted its budget with a 1a 4.21% increase for the West African Health Organization (WAHO), raising its allocation to 71,596,777 UA. In contrast, the ECOWAS Parliament’s budget has been reduced by 19.5%, bringing it down to 18,696,897 UA.

Beyond financial matters, the Parliament raised concerns over the looming exit of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from ECOWAS, a move scheduled for January 29, 2025.

The legislative body has called for an extension of the withdrawal deadline to allow for further negotiations, stressing the need to maintain regional unity and prevent the disintegration of West Africa’s economic and political framework.

During its Abuja meeting, the ECOWAS Parliament also reviewed ten Community Acts referred to by the ECOWAS Commission, addressing critical areas such as energy, transportation, and education.

Additionally, the Bureau held an interactive session with the Programme for Women’s Political Participation in Africa, focusing on strategies to increase female representation in governance across the sub-region.

