ECOWAS gives six-month grace period to Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali to reconsider exit

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has granted Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, and a six-month transitional period to reconsider their decision to exit the regional bloc.

The timeline, spanning from January 29 to July 29, 2025, was announced on Sunday in Abuja following the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

Addressing the media, Omar Touray, ECOWAS Commission President, acknowledged the formal notification from the three nations regarding their intent to withdraw from ECOWAS, in accordance with Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS Treaty.

Officially, their membership in the bloc is set to terminate on January 29, 2025. The Authority emphasized its commitment to reconciliation, declaring the transitional period an opportunity to restore ties.

“The Authority decides to set the period from January 29, 2025, to July 29, 2025, as a transitional period and to keep ECOWAS doors open to the three countries during the transition,” Touray stated.

In pursuit of this objective, ECOWAS extended the mediation mandates of Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Senegalese President and Faure Gnassingbé., Togolese President.

Their diplomatic efforts, alongside those of ECOWAS Chairman, and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, were lauded for fostering dialogue with the three nations.

Touray revealed that while ECOWAS extends an olive branch to Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, it is also bracing for the possibility of their exit. As part of this preparation, the bloc is developing a comprehensive contingency plan to manage political and economic relations with the three nations in the event of separation.

He also disclosed that the bloc has directed the ECOWAS Commission to initiate withdrawal formalities post-January 29, 2025, should the three countries proceed with their exit.

The ECOWAS Council of Ministers will convene an extraordinary session in the second quarter of 2025 to finalize separation modalities and the contingency framework.

Tinubu commended ECOWAS leaders for their dedication throughout the summit, describing their collective resolve as a testament to the bloc’s strength in addressing pressing regional challenges.

“As we move forward to implement the outcomes of this Summit, let us remain united in our determination and steadfast in our commitment to the principles that bind us together as a Community,” Tinubu urged.

He called on member states to translate the summit’s decisions into tangible benefits for citizens, stressing the importance of upholding the ideals of peace, justice, democracy, and good governance in the region.

Tinubu also paid tribute to notable leaders, including outgoing African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, whom he referred to as “Mr. Democrat.”

The bloc committed to fostering a peaceful, secure, and prosperous West Africa, with hopes that Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali will remain within the ECOWAS fold.

