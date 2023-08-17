ECOWAS Force says ready to install peace in Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Force say they are set to join the standby force that may intervene in Niger.

Mohamed Bazoum, Niger Republic’s democratically elected president, was overthrown by presidential guards in July.

ECOWAS gave the military a seven-day deadline to reinstate the president or face sanctions, including potential military intervention.

However, the junta rejected ECOWAS’s order and promised to oppose outside interference.

The regional organisation then activated its standby force from among its 15 members’ defence chiefs.

The Defence Chiefs said on Thursday that they were ready to reinstate civil government in Niger during a meeting held in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

Read also: Before ECOWAS sanctions, Niger planned to cut electricity dependence on Nigeria

According to Al Jazeera all member governments, with the exception of those that are governed militarily and Cape Verde, have pledged their preparedness to join the standby force.

Abdel-Fatau Musah, the commissioner for ECOWAS, is credited with saying that.

General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria, was further quoted by the media as saying, “Democracy is what we stand for and it’s what we encourage.”

“The focus of our gathering is not simply to react to events, but to proactively chart a course that results in peace and promote stability,” Musa added.

The goal of our meeting is to actively plan a course that leads to peace and promotes stability, not only to react to circumstances.