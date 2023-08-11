Economy must recover for the greatest number of Nigerians — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday in Abuja reassured Nigerians that he will leave no stone unturned in his efforts to evolve policies that will benefit all Nigerians. He said his administration is doing everything it can to make sure the economy of the country recovers for the greatest number of Nigerians.

The President stated this in a meeting held at the State House with the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement, said the President stressed that the multifarious efforts to stimulate the economy, is to make it work for the greatest good of all Nigerians.

“This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better,” he said.

To steadily ensure measured growth and enhanced public enlightenment on policy outcomes, President Tinubu said every effort across sectors will be documented and periodically reviewed for performance verification and public presentation.

“So far, we have taken some baby steps and pushed some aggressive positions,” the President told the APC professionals, who had earlier pledged their support for the reforms.

The former Bauchi Governor thanked the President for his bold interventions on the economy, adding that “more than two million people have been registered as professionals in different fields since 2018 and stood ready to provide structures for mobilisation and sensitization on government policies”

“Foreign capital is a coward that does not move into unsafe areas, so with your successful interventions so far, we look forward to better security that will attract investors,” Yuguda added.