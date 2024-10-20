Economic hardship, weak family values blamed for surging cybercrime among Nigerians youths

Rising economic challenges and a weakening family value system, particularly in broken homes, are increasingly driving cybercrime among Nigerian youths, experts have said.

With high unemployment rates now at 5.3 per cent and family structures weakening, many young Nigerians are turning to online fraud as a means of survival, according to those who spoke Thursday in Abuja at the official launch of the book ‘Cybercrime, Digital Forensic Readiness, and Financial Crime Investigation’.

The book written by Tombari Sibe, with contributions from co-author Christian Kaunert, highlights the worrying trend as well as the urgent need for comprehensive economic reforms and targeted interventions to address the root causes of this growing social menace.

The event not only unveiled the book but also featured a key policy dialogue on cybercrime prevention and digital forensics.

Speaking at the event, Tombari Sibe, the key author of the book, emphasized the complexity of the problem and highlighted the need for improved cybercrime readiness and financial crime investigation as crucial components in addressing the rising tide of cyber threats in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has witnessed a surge in cybercrime incidents, and this has been quite disturbing,” Sibe said.

Apart from the financial loss suffered by victims of cybercrime, Nigeria as a nation also suffers from reputational damage.

Sibe noted that despite spirited efforts by law enforcement, the caseloads continue to grow exponentially and that a lack of coordinated research into the dynamics of cybercrime in Nigeria has made the situation more challenging.

“Most of what we know about Nigeria’s cybercrime landscape is what is reported on the pages of newspapers, but newspapers only tell a tiny bit of the story.

“The authors saw this gap and sought to provide a more detailed analysis by consulting law enforcement agencies on the frontlines of the fight against cybercrime”, he said.

The book, according to Sibe examined the lack of digital forensic resources among key institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police Force. According to him, this shortfall has hampered their ability to effectively investigate and prosecute cybercrime cases.

“While a few studies have highlighted the lack of forensic resources among financial crimes institutions in Nigeria, no study had investigated in detail the specifics of this lack and its impact on financial crimes,” Sibe stated.

He added that the growing demand for online platforms has made it essential to address the challenges of cybercrime and digital readiness.

“This book aims to fill gaps in understanding the complexities of financial crimes and cyber threats, as well as provide solutions.

“The launch of this book marked a significant step toward addressing the challenges law enforcement faces and improving the nation’s digital forensic capabilities,” he added.

He further emphasized the importance of capacity building for professionals working in cybersecurity and digital forensics.

During a panel session, stakeholders from the cybersecurity sector, including representatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the International Cybercrime Prevention Center (ICBC), and the Africa ICT Alliance, echoed the authors’ sentiment on enhancing Nigeria’s digital security framework.

Geoffrey Uzoma, who represented Ola Olukoyede, EFCC Chairman, commended the book’s focus on digital forensic readiness saying that, ” it provides a roadmap, guideline, and direction for agencies in Nigeria towards improving digital forensic practice.”

Uzoma acknowledged that the book could help streamline investigations and lead to more successful prosecutions.

“For me, it solved a lot of problems that individual agencies and organizations would have been investing resources to address.”

The book not only explores the shortcomings in digital forensic readiness but also provides a detailed analysis of cybercrime trends, prosecution dynamics, and conviction records.

It also offers a comparison between Nigeria and other jurisdictions, drawing on extensive research to offer insights for policymakers and researchers alike.

Emphasising how the book aligns with the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy, Uzoma stressed how “it aims at enhancing cyber security activities, digital forensics, and cyber penetration in Nigeria. It covers some key objectives of the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy.”

The dialogue also highlighted the role of the Cybercrime Prohibition and Prevention Act 2015, which codified illegal cyber activities, helped shape Nigeria’s cybersecurity strategy, and was actively being implemented by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Blessing Bivan, of Cyber Skill Bridge underscored Nigeria’s transition to a system based on information and communication technology (ICT) and the accompanying risks.

She argued that as Nigeria positions itself for global economic competitiveness, better investigative tools and methods would be needed to combat cybercrime effectively.

The new book, according to her provides a roadmap for building capacity in handling digital evidence and enhancing investigative efforts.

She further noted that the launch marked an important step in addressing the growing threat of cybercrime in Nigeria.

Share