Economic diplomacy tops agenda, as Tinubu attends UN General Assembly

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday depart Abuja for the United Nations General Assembly meeting, where he is expected to prioritise efforts around economic diplomacy, to attract more investors to strengthen Nigeria’s economy

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, at a pre event preview with State House Journalists on Friday, stated that aside the President’s traditional engagements at the General Assembly, he will “continue advancing very aggressively on his economic development, diplomatic drive, to aggressively attract foreign direct investment into the country”

“ As you are well aware, following Mr. President’s very successful trip to New Delhi for the G-20 and the staggering amount of investment he has been able to attract to Nigeria in a very short period of time,he will meeting with major chief executives and leaders of multinational firms cutting across multiple sectors of the economy”

The President is expected to meet with the President of the Microsoft company worldwide, Brad Smith, to explore how to deepen digital transformation in the country and expand the digital economic footprint

“Mr. President will also be meeting with Nick Clegg who is the President of Global Affairs for Meta technologies, to leverage on new innovations such as artificial artificial intelligence and certain other applications to impact the way we do business in Nigeria.

“The President, again, focusing in on his economic development diplomacy will be a having investment at the front and center of his conversations with his counterparts around the world.

“Mr. President will also be meeting with the global CEO of General Electric. Of course, the General Electric is a very well known international organization that cuts across multiple sectors, they have very deep involvement in the energy sector electric power generation aviation, you know, engine production for multiple multiple modes of transportation, amongst many other inputs.

Others include global CEO of Exxon Mobil Oil and Gas Company, where the President will lay out in detail what Nigeria has to “offer with respect to the implementation of the petroleum industry Act and the fiscal and tax incentives that are being put forward by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to further advance investment in the oil and gas sector not just in terms of oil, but more in terms of gas. “

President Tinubu will also be participating in the Africa Global Business Initiative, essentially, another platform that’s more like a roundtable where you’re going to have lucrative enterprises, high level, chief executives from around the world, that wanting to listen in on what African leaders with particular attention to the Nigerian president, what he has to say, in terms of the opportunities available to invest in Nigeria across sectors, that’s going to be another major opportunity.

The President will also be presiding over a summit of Nigeria Small and Medium Scale Business to position Nigeria’s MSMEs to make an impact in foreign markets.

“He’s very determined to drive this and he’s leading it from the front and that’s a very important engagement on his schedule. Aside from that, there will be two major summits at the UN. Aside from of course, general debate at the General Assembly, which is one the UN 2023 summit on SDGs the sustainable development goals at which Mr. President will be very actively participating.

“ There will also be the UN Secretary General’s climate ambition Summit, at which Mr. President will be laying out his plans in concrete detail for Nigeria’s energy transition and the role that our partners in the business community and foreign governments and nongovernmental organisations will play in the actualization of Nigeria’s ambition to get to net zero by 2060.

At the bilateral levels, President Tinubu will also be meeting on the sidelines, with the Presidents of the United States, Comoros, South Africa, as well as those of the European Union Commission.

He will also meet with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, King of Jordan, Algerian president, Brazilian president and with the Spanish Prime Minister.