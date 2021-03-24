Ecommerce giant Doumat shares his trade secrets with aspiring entrepreneurs

Camilo Doumat, who sees himself as an expert in creating, promoting and growing brands digitally, is planning to invest a better part of his time in teaching others how to run their own e-commerce businesses by sharing the secrets of his online success. His goal is to help change people’s lives by showing them the most effective techniques to be successful in the immense world of online sales.

With more than $1 million in turnover, Doumat, the reason behind many stores that invoice millions of dollars, stands out for his results. He says people started to express interest in what he does by looking at the two Lamborghinis shared on his Instagram page. It was all part of his personal brand-building exercise.

Through e-commerce, Doumat has made $1.3 million in one month. But it was not a stroke of luck for Doumat, it was rather a result of perseverance and commitment to his goal.

It has always been his dream to have an online e-commerce business, Doumat says, a dream which didn’t let him sleep.

When he was 16, Doumat used to sell phones online. This launched his career ambitions: to sell online. Paired up with his lifelong enthusiasm for computers, this proved to be an ideal formula to conquer the broad world of e-commerce.

So, what went into Doumat’s feat of becoming an e-commerce expert? Lots, he says, but most importantly, two things – relentless effort and sacrifice.

“I am what I am today because of e-commerce. All the money that I have made has got to do with e-commerce and the brands I’ve had the fortune to work with,” Doumat says.

Born in Venezuela, Doumat moved to the United States where he felt he would have greater opportunities to launch an online business. Before starting his Shopify stores, he was an Uber driver. His first storefront billed $50,000 in a week, prompting him to quit Uber and focus on his online presence. That first store made $300,000 in just 15 days.

Doumat always had his eyes set on a Lamborghini when he was a little kid. He used to dream of exotic cars and today, at the age of 25, he has two Lamborghinis.

Asked how he made this possible, he says he just set a goal for himself that he would have his first Lamborghini when he’s 30 years old and kept working towards it.

“It’s like I was running a race and I could see the finishing line coming closer and closer to me. All I had to do was keep running,” Doumat says.

“You see, when you are sincere and committed to something, nature has to yield. That’s what happened with me too and God blessed me with not one but two beautiful Lamborghinis,” he says.