Ecobank, EStars push esports education in Nigeria

EStars, an educational Esports platform launched in Nigeria in July, has partnered with Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group to advance esports education and equip students with vital life skills.

This partnership marks a significant step in Ecobank’s ongoing dedication to empowering African youth through education and technology. EStars will integrate its innovative Esports Club and educational qualifications into Nigeria’s schools, building on successful implementations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

EStars recognises the immense potential of Esports, which is projected to be worth $249.6 billion in 2023, dwarfing the global music and film industries, in transforming education and preparing students for lucrative careers in this booming sector.

Mags Byrne, CEO of EStars, emphasised the transformative potential of this collaboration: “Esports is more than just gaming; it’s a gateway to acquiring essential life skills needed in today’s digital world.

With Ecobank’s extensive reach and focus on youth development, we aim to provide every Nigerian student with the opportunity to gain these skills through our esports curriculum. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of using esports as a transformative educational tool for Africa’s youth.”

Omoboye Odu, head of SMEs, partnerships and collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, praised the initiative as a great fit with the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals.