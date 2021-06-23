Ebonyi shuts schools, markets to mourn commissioners

Schools and businesses were shut in Ebonyi on Wednesday in compliance with the state government’s declaration of a public holiday to mourn the passage of two commissioners in the state.

Recall that Governor David Umahi had on Tuesday declared Wednesday as a public holiday in honour of the commissioners.

The state in the last one month lost two commissioners: Fidelis Nweze (infrastructural development), and Uche Okah (housing).

Nweze died at Turkish Hospital Abuja on Tuesday following an auto crash, while Okah passed barely a month ago.

In compliance with the public holiday, traders in most markets in the state did not open their shops.

Public and private schools, as well as commercial banks, were closed while flags in most of the offices were flown at half-mast.

A trader, Johnson Maduka said the one-day holiday was good in honour of the commissioners because death is a call to everyone.

The one-day public holiday is fine. We support the prayer and fasting for the state and for the death of the two commissioners. May their souls rest in peace.”

Juanita Okoronkwo, a teacher, described death as a necessary end for mankind. “I have already gone to school, although I did not know that today (Wednesday) had been declared a work-free day.

“I pray to God to protect our leaders, especially those in Ebonyi,” Okoronkwo said.

The governor had urged all government officials to embark on fasting and prayer to seek the face of God in the affairs of the state. He also asked the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to organise three-day prayers beginning from June 23.

NAN