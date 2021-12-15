Ebonyi blacklists 13 contractors for abandoning projects

The Ebonyi State Government has black-listed 13 contracts for abandoning projects in the state.

The companies were accused of failing to execute contracts awarded to them between 2016, 2017, and 2018 under UBEB.

Orji Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in the state, made this known after the weekly State Executive council meeting at the new government house, Ochudo Centenary City Abakaliki.

Orji said, the report on companies that failed to complete their Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) contract for the years 2016, 2017, and 2018 was presented to the State Executive council members, and the decision to blacklist was made.

The affected companies include, ” Another Level Enterprise Ltd, Triumphant Contractor Ltd, Head and Tail Nig Ltd, and Top Goals Ltd.

Others are Sampraise Ltd, Vision Page Ltd, Clemopez Inv. Ltd, Febiks Multiservice Ltd, Uwasum NIG Ltd, Dyre Associate Ltd, Mercy Seat Ltd, Ngwu Chuks Ltd and Krimola Nig. Ltd.

His words, “the companies above were banned by EXCO from doing any form of contract work with UBEB and the state government. In other words, they were blacklisted by the State Government.”

Adding, “EXCO considered the apology and the readiness to comply with relevant revenue Laws of the State by the Management of ANLI Mining Investment Ltd whose C of O was revoked and company banned from operating in the state for failing to comply with the revenue laws of the state.

Orji explained that Exco has resolved to relax the revocation order and allow the company to commence its mining operations.