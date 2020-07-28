Eatrich Farms activates GAP initiative to drive investment for SMEs post Covid-19

Determined to create the right investment opportunities for Nigerians small-medium enterprises post Covid-19, Eatrich Farms has introduced the Green Africa Project (GAP).

Green Africa Project (GAP) is a new investment initiative for Nigerians aimed at maximising investment and minimising risk, with the end goal of improving socio-economic situations through agriculture.

The initiative is one of the many projects handled by Eatrich Farms to further its goal of feeding the future with freshness.

Sam Afolabi, chief executive officer, Eatrich Farms says the new investment platform was initiated as a response to the yearning of many Nigerians seeking investment opportunities.

Afolabi says the company bridges the gap between serious but busy investors/partners and their desired investment in agro space, adding that the project has compartmentalised the GAP city into three different phases based on its well worked-out plan for each year.

According to him, “The phase one focuses on Fish Farm, phase two on chicken and turkey farm (livestock), and phase three on pig farm. Other investment channels with the company are the maize farm and the sold-out commercial-scale feed mill, among others. But the fish farm is currently active and open to investors/partners.”

Afolabi opines that a fish farm will be set up for an individual with a one-time investment of N9.5 million.

He explained further, “Each investor has nine (9) ponds, and each pond has 800 fishes. Invariably, you’re going to have 7,200 fishes at harvest. With a one-time investment of N9.5 million, you’re going to be earning N2 million every year for 20 years.”

On business security, the CEO said investments with Eatrich were insured by Leadway Assurance and projects would be handled by personnel that have requisite skills and cognate experience.

He insisted, “GAP investment is smart, safe, and profitable. Eatrich is a company that puts its investors/partner at its core. In the last four years, the company has remained committed to not just satisfying investors/partners but amazing them.”

Through experience garnered in every facet of the agriculture value chain, Eatrich has positioned itself as an agro company of choice for Nigerians seeking a reliable, secure and profitable investment platform.