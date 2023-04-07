Easter celebration: Use this period to offer prayers for peace, progress, unity of our land – LG chairman

The Bogoro Local Government Chairman, Markus Bitrus Lusa on Friday called on Christian communities to use this period of Easter celebration to offer their prayers for the peace, progress and unity of the local government, Bauchi state and Nigeria at large.

Markus Bitrus Lusa gave the charge in a goodwill message through the information officer of the local government, Gomna James to mark the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, charged Christians to emulate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for mankind and for the betterment of the society.

According to the chairman “for those who believe Jesus Christ has paid the prize for their redemption through his cross grace, peace and mercy to you. I charge all of us to emulate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ who gave his life for mankind. Let us follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ who preaches peace, love and unity.

Markus Bitrus Lusa appealed to christians of the local government area, Bauchi State and Nigeria at large to love people of other faith pointing out that development cannot take place in the atmosphere of chaos.

Added that “I am ready to work with everybody irrespective of religion, and am ready to take any ideas that could lead to the progress of Bogoro Local Government Area.

“I would like to appeal to you all to imbibe the spirit of love for one another, forgiveness and mutual respect. We must see ourselves as one and the same people irrespective of our ethnic and religious differences and also the need for prayers to God for the current relative peace in the local government, state to be maintained.”

Bitrus Lusa urged the people of Bogoro to all join hands together for the betterment of the good people of the LGA and the Bauchi State.