E-learning marketplace revolution takes off in Africa

With the vast population of young and able citizens at a time when several top countries are faced with aging populations, Africa is at a determining crossroad; Boom or Doom.

This means the continent could utilise its vast youth population for industrialisation or be overwhelmed by the growing population and go into perpetual recession.

A key determinant of how this may turn out is dependent on whether the huge population of youths that are either unemployed or underemployed are equipped with the requisite skills that will enable them to be self-employed or employable.

A country such as China has been able to industrialise and muscle its way into becoming recognised as a world superpower due largely to its equipping its people with the right skills and not just certificates.

In the digital age, the economy is growing rapidly, and Africans must adapt quickly. There is a need for skills to be improved regularly. African talent must be at the forefront of finding ways to improve their skills. To get better jobs and higher wages, we must differentiate ourselves from international competition.

This means competing for skill improvement efforts by keeping knowledge up to date, improving or developing skills, or acquiring skills that fit specific niche demands. According to the world economic forum analysis (The future of Jobs and Skills in Africa),

African economies are vulnerable to tech-induced labour market disruption; an urgent effort is needed to close the skills gap over 60 percent of the continent.

Read also: Understanding CBNs partnership with Bitt.Inc for eNaira design

The question many will ask will be how can an African country such as Nigeria achieve this? One answer could be making relevant skills available, easily accessible, and affordable if not free. This should also be flexible to enable many to combine learning with other self-sustaining activities.

eLearning easily comes to mind. Even though eLearning has been operational in Nigeria for some time, the advent of COVID-19, and the subsequent lockdown of cities and countries made eLearning become a household word, garnering acceptance and recognition as a worthy method of formal learning.

The influence of advanced technology is a shift from the traditional way of learning and online education is a revolution that removes various educational barriers, it is very beneficial to an individual’s intellectual development, and helps build an intellectual community.

Education systems and teaching methods evolve. The challenges of a traditional learning system include expensive learning methods due to limited classrooms, fixed schedules, and lack of access to the right learning resources. All these can be overcome with the latest trends in online learning. In countries where traditional higher education is not accessible to everyone due to financial, personal, or other constraints, e-learning methods/platforms serve as support systems for the education sector.

The African e-learning market was valued at USD 792 million in 2018, recording a Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14 percent from 2011 to 2018.

According to Facts and Factors Research, the global e-learning market size in 2019 was approximately $144 billion. The market is expected to reach $374.3 billion by 2026, growing by 14.6 percent.

According to the report “African e-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Stocks, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecasts 2021-2026”, the African e-Learning Market will reach $2.2 billion in 2020. The e-learning market is expected to reach $1.81 billion by 2024. Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tunisia lead the list of countries where e-learning is particularly important in Africa, and the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed significantly to the growing demand for online education.

From desktops to smartphones, e-learning extends to a wide range of devices available to consumers. This gives students access to a variety of educational resources, online content sharing, and interactive remote sessions, as well as a variety of personalization courses.

Online learning helps students with different learning skills to follow the course smoothly.

The growth of the e-learning marketplace is driven by technological advances, Internet access, and continuing demand for skills, retraining, and qualifications for African youths.

Today we live in a global education economy. The internet and online courses are changing the way education is delivered. Valuable learning resources will increase and online learning will become ubiquitous with technologies that enable people to enter the world and teach.

And the world is perfectly ready and accepts online education.

This is an exciting time in history for people to be empowered through education to drive economic development in Africa.

African e-learning companies rise to meet the demand by offering their educational services, such as language learning or formal education.

The African e-learning revolution has begun. We have a generation of freelancers and entrepreneurs becoming digital earners through the eLearning marketplace. The eLearning platforms offer instructors and teachers a platform to present and teach their courses to a worldwide audience while offering students borderless opportunities to learn from instructors worldwide in various subject areas.

One of the companies set to lead this eLearning revolution is THRIVE eLearning Resource Limited.

THRIVE is an eLearning marketplace that provides an opportunity for people with valuable knowledge and skills to earn through teaching. Learners access courses that will equip them with valuable skills enabling them to earn a higher income and access global opportunities.

THRIVE is focused on empowering people to be more and supports fast learning for real-life applications, peer-to-peer connections, networking, and a supportive community. It is an African E-learning revolution that is empowering people across Africa to use technology to improve themselves online, whether by teaching or learning.

The vision is for every person in Sub Saharan Africa to have the skills they need to thrive in this new world economy. To find out more about how you can teach or learn at THRIVE, visit ThriveResourceCentre.com