E-call up: NPA issues new guidelines to truckers curbing confusion, irregularities

Following the challenges limiting the efficiency of the newly introduced electronic call-up system for management of truck traffic into Lagos Ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has issued fresh directives to truckers, agents, and port operators to enhance the efficiency of the system.

According to the NPA, it has become mandatory for truckers to obtain electronic tickets only when they are within the approved truck parks.

BusinessDay understands that some of the biggest challenges limiting the efficiency of the newly introduced electronic call-up system for truck traffic management are the alleged cases of cloned or counterfeited call-up tickets, which instead of checking the menace of traffic congestion on Apapa roads, has ended up in worsening the situation.

The NPA on its official Twitter handle @nigerianports, blamed the cloning of the counterfeit tickets for the initial confusion on the major roads within the first week of the commencement of the e-call up system.

While promising to checkmate this ‘illicit act,’ the ports authority said it is “currently investigating some cases where truck drivers were caught with counterfeited call-up slip in order to by-pass security and officials saddled with the responsibility of controlling traffic.”

“All flatbeds’ drivers from Ikeja Industrial Area and its environs would be serviced from either JOF truck park in Oregun or Foru truck park in Ojota while all flatbeds trucks from Amuwo-Apapa and its environs shall be serviced from H and C Logistics Trading Enterprise in Amuwo-Odofin and Army Truck Park in Mile 2,” NPA stated in the new directive, which was sighted by BusinessDay.

The Ports Authority further directed that all flatbeds from Army Truck Park and H& C Logistics will be serviced at the Tin-Can Island Corridor only while all trucks with Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) pairing, shall be serviced by Anet Construction Park in Amuwo-Odofin and Bomarah park in Orile-Iganmu.

It added that all export containers shall be services from Foru Truck Park in Ojota.

“Meanwhile, all categories of trucks coming from the hinterland shall be serviced by Spezial Bau in Lagos- Ibadan Expressway while Hog-Amazon shall service all categories of trucks approaching from Ajah-Epe axis,” NPA said.

It also directed all fish trucks to continue the way they have been operating at the moment while reefer containers shall be accommodated by a truck park, shipping line holding bays as pre-gates to go to the port directly.

In addition, all RORO barges must be approved through Lagferry Jetty at Mile 2 and landing points at Standard Flour Mills and GMT Jetties at Creek Road, Apapa.

NPA however said that all movement shall be batched and sequenced by Truck Transit Park Ltd, the private sector firm responsible for handling Eto App, adding that Eto tickets would only be generated for all agents and truckers on the physical presence of the truck in the parks and confirmed by the operators.

The NPA also advised agents and truckers to carry extra funds in order to prevent delays in truck parks leading to additional charges as no access to the port would be given to any truck without an Eto ticket issued from any of the approved parks.